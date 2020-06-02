Daviess County KY Sees Small Spike of COVID-19 Cases

Eight new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Daviess County, Kentucky on Tuesday, June 2 by the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD).

Within the seven-county GRDHD district, 11 new cases were reported on Tuesday overall.

Besides the eight cases reported in Daviess County, there was one new case reported in Henderson County, and two in Ohio County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district is now 693.

Of the 693 total cases in the district, 559 (81%) have recovered, while a total of 80 (11.5%) have required hospitalization.

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Average age: 43-years-old

Age range: 7-months-old – 93-years-old

Male – 54.1%

Female – 45.9%

Note from GRDHD: Demographics for each of the 693 cases in the GRDHD district is not available due to incomplete reporting from a testing site.

Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director, issued a warning to the public, saying, “As things continue to open up we want to remind everyone the virus is still out there.”

“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family,” Horton added.

As of Monday, June 1, there was a total of 10,046 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, with 439 total coronavirus deaths.

