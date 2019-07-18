Daviess County, KY Man Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 46-year-old Brandon M. Sally on charges related to rape, sodomy, promoting/use of a sexual performance by a minor, and distribution possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Sally was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Sally was sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Owensboro Thursday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Sally is currently charged with 25 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class-D Felony), 33 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class-D Felony), 33 counts of promoting a minor in under 16 in a sexual performance (Class-B Felony), 3 counts of sodomy 1st (Class-B Felony), 1 count of rape 1st (Class-B Felony), and 3 counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance (Class-B Felony).

Each Class-D felony count is punishable by 1 to 5 years in prison and each Class-B felony count is punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison.

Sally was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

