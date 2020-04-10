Daviess County, Kentucky: One New Coronavirus Death, Seven New Cases

On Friday, April 10, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their district.

Of the newly confirmed cases, seven are in Daviess County, and one is in Ohio County.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the GRDHD district is now 127. As of April 10th, 10 people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Five additional previously confirmed cases are now reported as recovered – 2 in Daviess County, 2 in Henderson County, and 1 in Ohio County. The total recovered cases in the district is now 51.

GRDHD on April 10 reported one new death in Daviess County – bringing the total number of deaths in the GRDHD district to three; 2 in Daviess County and 1 in McLean County.

As of 9:00 AM April 10, Total Reported Cases in Green River District by County Are:

Additional Demographic Information:

Previous GRDHD Update (April 9): Kentucky Coronavirus: New Cases in Daviess, Henderson, Webster Counties

Comments

comments