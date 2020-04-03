Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly Speaks on County’s Coronavirus Response

Daviess County, Kentucky is considered the epicenter of the Tri-State, with total coronavirus cases in the county nearing 50, as of Thursday, April 2.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly of Daviess County, Kentucky joined 44News for a skype interview to address the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What New Steps Are Being Taken in Daviess County to Help Curb the Spread of Coronavirus?

“We’re continuing to follow the federal, as well as the state guidelines,” Judge-Executive Mattingly explained. “For Daviess County, we’ve instituted steps where we take the temperature of everyone that comes into our facilities – not just here at the courthouse, but all those places that we have to keep open, because they’re providing very necessary services to the community.”

“We had 40 or 50 people at a time showing up at our parks,” Judge-Executive Mattingly continued. “Kids playing on the playground equipment – obviously they’re not social distancing.”

“I understand that, particularly, during the nice spring weather you want to get out of the house – but that’s not the place, so we closed those down. We actually have them taped off with caution tape,” said Judge-Executive Mattingly.

What Is Daviess County Doing to Work With Businesses That Continue Operations During the Pandemic?

“Daviess County Fiscal Court is not directly doing anything – what we’re doing is empowering, and making sure that those folks who are on the frontlines are available, which means that the emergency management team is in contact with them, it means that the health department is in contact with them, to make sure that all the employees that work there are safe,” explained Judge-Executive Mattingly.

The Positive Side in Daviess County

“There are many, many positive stories out there,” Judge-Executive Mattingly began. “Stories from individuals sewing masks at home and making them available to people who are cooking, and providing meals for people who need those services.”

“One really great story is our local United Way and Daviess County Foundation, within one day was able to raise almost $600,000 that will be used to provide relief,” Judge-Executive Mattingly continued.

“Those who continue to come to work and place themselves potentially in harm’s way are in the end, the real heroes,” said Judge-Executive Mattingly.

