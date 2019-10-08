Daviess County, Indiana Issues Burn Ban

The Daviess County Fire Chiefs and the Daviess County Commissioners in Indiana have issued a burn ban, joining a majority of counties in the Tri-State.

The burn ban will be in place from Monday, 10/7 to Tuesday 10/15.

This means all open burning of debris, wood, timber, construction waste, leaves, yard waste or vegetation is prohibitied.

However, the following fires will be allowed:

A fire ring of 23 inches diameter and 10 inches high or higher or burn pit

Burn barrels with a wire mesh cover with an opening no larger than one-quarter inch can be used between dawn and dusk.

Gas or charcoal grills with charcoals extinguished upon completion

The county fire chiefs and the commissioners will reassess the conditions on the 15th and determine if the ban should be lifted or extended.

