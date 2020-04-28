Daviess County, Ind.: Health Department Reports Two New Deaths

The Daviess County Health Department announced Tuesday two additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 14. The health department is also reporting a total of 49 coronavirus cases in the county.

13 of those deaths are linked to Ketcham Memorial Nursing Home.

According to the full statement released by the department, no additional information about the deaths will be released due to privacy laws.

You can find more information on the coronavirus in Daviess County, Indiana, by visiting the health department’s website.

