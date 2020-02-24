Daviess County Implements New 911 Dispatch System

A new life-saving system is being implemented in Daviess County that will shave minutes off calls for help.

A new text to speech system that deploys to the right station as soon as dispatchers’ type in a location.

Battalion Chief Steve Leonard says, “It’s a computer-generated voice that stays at the same level, the same consistency at all times. The whole idea behind that is it allows our apparatus to respond quicker, to get to your home or get to the incident. So, that is always a good thing.”

Because in an emergency every second count.

Director Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch Paul Nave says, “Time is our enemy, right? So, if I can shave 15, 20, or 30 seconds off the time of a call, then it’s worth it weight in gold. Because if you’re having a heart attack, or you’re doing CPR on someone and we get there 30 seconds quicker, it’s priceless.”

Though like any system it’s a matter of working out a few minor bugs.

“Frederica Street. So, we say “Fred-rica Street” here. But if you type it into a text to speech app, it will say Fred-er-ica Street, right? So, we’ve had to do those anomalies so it sounds the way we speak around the area,” says Nave.

With only a week’s worth of use, firefighters say they’re already seeing a positive impact.

“In time, we’ll look at the data, and determine exactly how quick our response time is compared to maybe what it was a year ago. But I fully believe that it will improve our response time. And the goal there again is to get on the scene quicker to provide that service for our citizens,” says Chief Leonard.

The new system comes as part of a suite of improvements rolling out over the coming year.

