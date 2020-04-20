Daviess County, IN: Health Dept. Reports Two Additional Coronavirus Deaths, Three Deaths Total

Over the weekend, the Daviess County Health Department (DCHD) of Daviess County, Indiana, reported two additional deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, DCHD released a statement announcing the deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the county attributed to the coronavirus to three.

According to the full statement released by the department, no additional information about the deaths will be released due to privacy laws.

You can find more information on the coronavirus in Daviess County, Indiana, by visiting the health department’s website.

