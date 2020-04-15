Daviess County, IN: Health Dept. Reports 21 Total COVID-19 Cases; 17 in Nursing Facility

In Indiana, the Daviess County Health Department on Tuesday, April 14, reported a total of 21 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus within the county.

The total number of deaths in Indiana’s Daviess County remains at one, as previously reported.

According to the health department, of the total 21 positive cases, 17 are associated with Ketcham Memorial Center, a nursing facility in Odon, Indiana.

