Daviess County Fiscal Court Delays Vote on Confederate Monument

The Daviess County Fiscal Court has decided to delay its decision on the fate of a confederate statue which is currently located on the courthouse yard.

At closer look the statue in questions is of a confederate soldier holding a rifle bearing the inscription “To Our Confederate Heroes.”

Tuesday’s meeting follows weeks of debate in the county, including a meeting held last week.

The resolution on the agenda would be whether to move the memorial from public to private property.

“Whereas it’s the desire of the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to relocate the memorial to that site,” says Judge/Executive Al Mattingly.

The NAACP in Owensboro is leading the renewed call to topple what they see as a tribute to the confederacy considering the options to relocate the monument as well.

“We can be an example as to how to work together as an entire community,” says Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 President. “For the United Daughters of the Confederacy to reach out and our local officials, being able to correspond and also work with us, just shows how far as a community we have progressed.”

During Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, the commissioners overruling the judge in a 3-1 vote to delay the decision until August 6th.

“I want to make a motion to postpone this vote on this resolution until August 6th which is our first meeting of the month,” says Commissioner George Wathen. “And the reason I want to do that is that there’s a lot of people out there in the county who would like to see this..like to have an opportunity to talk about this.”

The Judge not agreeing with the commissioners.

“I think it’s a mistake,” says Judge Mattingly. “The commissioners did not want to move forward with that. They felt the community needed more time. I felt the community had plenty of time.”

Judge Mattingly says he encourages the public to voice their concerns over the next month by calling or emailing either himself or the commissioners.

