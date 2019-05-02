Daviess County Fiscal Court Awarded More Than $650,000

Daviess County will receive more than $650,000 in funds to resurface four roads after an announcement Thursday by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.

The money will be used to repair existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling and base failures.

Resurfacing work will address:

• Stevens School Road (County Road 1150) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 4.007

• Greenbriar Road (County Road 1167) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 4.388

• Lake Forest Drive (County Road 1506A) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.745

• Yelvington-Grandview Road (County Road 1070) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 1.904

“The Fiscal Court and the citizens of Daviess County appreciate these much-needed funds and Governor Bevin’s attention to our infrastructure needs,” said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. “This will help bridge the shortfall in county road funds for the coming fiscal year.”

The funding will allow for 11 miles of roadway improvements to four county roads that provide access to 200 homes and businesses.

The announcement was made during the Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting. The county will receive $651,619 for the repairs.

