Daviess County Coronavirus Patient Shares on Her Battle Against COVID-19

As more people test positive for the coronavirus in the Tri-State area, officials continue to urge everyone to take precautions to help flatten the curve.

One Kentucky patient from Daviess County who is battling the potentially deadly virus spoke with 44News to share the reality of her struggle against COVID-19.

“It was the migraine… I was just holding my head so tight from the pressure in my head,” the coronavirus patient, who wished to remain anonymous explained.

“I was coughing, but it was more like gasping for air. So I just laid there in the bed – I couldn’t do anything,” the patient continued to explain. “It was scary. I didn’t know where it was going.”

Daviess County has been one of the most heavily affected areas in the Tri-State area.

This Daviess County resident says one of the scariest parts is not knowing where or how she contracted the virus.

“I have no idea how I got it. Not a clue,” the patient said. “I haven’t traveled. I really haven’t been around anybody sick.”

“I kind of wish I knew where I got it, but then again, I guess it really doesn’t matter – I’ll never know,” she said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has already ordered people to stay home as much as possible due to the gravity of the situation. This western Kentucky resident wanted to emphasize the importance of following those orders.

“Please take it seriously. Stay within your house, within your family,” the patient advised. “I know you want to hang out with your neighbors and your friends but don’t. You have no idea if you’re giving it to somebody else.”

“The way I’ve felt for 17 days is just terrible. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody else,” she went on to say.

Comments

comments