Daviess County Community Mourns COVID-19 Victims

Kentuckians in the Daviess County community spent Monday ensuring those that have lost their lives as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are remembered.

Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly declared the day a day of mourning and a chance to honor the men and women who suddenly passed.

A moment of silence was held for five Daviess County residents, in addition to the 400-plus Kentuckians statewide who lost their battle with the virus.

“If it were my grandmother or my mother or someone that I loved dearly who came down with a disease and passed early, I would be in mourning,” said Judge-Executive Mattingly. “And that’s what we’re doing today – we’re trying to show solidarity with the entire human community.”

Judge-Executive Mattingly says he still wants people to follow guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent handwashing.

