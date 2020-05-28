CoronavirusKentucky
Daviess County Circuit Clerk Allowing in-Person Written Tests June 1
Starting June 1, the Daviess County Circuit Clerk will begin allowing in-person written tests.
Residents in the Owensboro-Daviess County area will be able to call and schedule appointments for a written test slot starting this week.
Only those with appointments will be able to take the tests. Appointments for the written test will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents that need assistance with transferring services from another state will be able to do so beginning next week on Thursdays and Fridays.
For more information regarding written tests and scheduling call (270) 687-7225 or visit the circuit court’s Facebook page.