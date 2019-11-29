Daviess County Christmas Parade Registration

As the Daviess County Christmas Parade draws near, officials want to remind you that there is still time to enter before the event is held.

The parade will be happening on Saturday, December 7th and will begin at 6 p.m. with the starting point of Washington High School. Line up begins at 5 p.m. at NE7th and Bedford Road. This is a lighted parade with the theme “A Christmas To Remember.”

Although the parade is completely free to enter, there will be cash prizes awarded for entries in several different categories, as well as hot chocolate available for all.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but anyone may enter simply by showing up at NE 7th and Bedford during the line-up process at 5 p.m.

This is traditionally the largest parade of the year in Daviess county.

For details or to enter, contact the Washington Mayor’s office at 812-254-5575.

