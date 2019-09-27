Daviess County Announces Open Burn Ban Due to Dry Weather

Another Kentucky county is added to the list of Tri-State counties with burn bans in place.

Daviess County Fiscal Court announced a burn ban effective Friday until further notice. No open fires outdoors will be allowed with the exception of cooking and contained fires in which the container must have all sides fully enclosed and covered..

Any person violating this order may be subject to fines between 50 and 500 dollars.

Daviess County joins Hopkins, Henderson, Union, Ohio, and Muhlenberg counties in Kentucky, along with Vanderburgh, Gibson, Warrick, and Posey counties in Indiana, along with Saline County in Illinois with current burn bans in the area.

