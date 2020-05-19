Daviess Co. High School Seniors Celebrated With Non-Traditional Ceremony

As with many other high schools, Daviess County High School (DCHS) in Owensboro, Kentucky, is celebrating its seniors in a non-traditional way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it might not be the graduation ceremony they expected, as DCHS Seniors come to the end of their high school journey, students still had a chance to make some traditional memories.

“It breaks my heart for the students not to have a traditional day, but at the same time I know that they are getting the recognition that they deserve after all the years of hard work that they have put in,” said Madison Turner, a math teacher at DCHS.

DCHS Seniors were able to walk across the stage and get their pictures taken, though a line of cars took the place of crowded seats.

“I kind of enjoy it actually,” said Christian Vincent, a graduating senior participating in the ceremony. “At least we’re getting somewhat of a ceremony.”

“I mean, there’s less pictures for me to take with my friends and family,” remarked Vincent. “But at least they’re safe because of what Daviess County High School is doing.”

In Daviess County, there were 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths as of Monday, May 18, according to the Green River District Health Department.

As of Monday, May 18, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 7,935 statewide cases of coronavirus, with 129 total deaths.

