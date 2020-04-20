Daviess Co, IN: Health Dept. Reports Four New Coronavirus Deaths, Seven Total

On Monday, April 20, Indiana’s Daviess County Health Department reported four additional coronavirus deaths, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the county to seven.

“The Daviess County Health Department announces as of the time of this release, a total of seven (7) deaths and a total of 38 confirmed positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Daviess County,” DCHP said in its 11:00 a.m. April 20 news release.

According to the health department, no additional information will be released on the deaths or the patients.

You can view the full release by DCHP here.

