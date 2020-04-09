Daviess Co, IN: Health Department Warns of Two Stores Visited by COVID-19 Positive Individual

On Tuesday, the Daviess County Health Department in Indiana announced the county’s first death due to coronavirus, while also confirming the fifth case of the virus in the county.

The Daviess County Health Department also released a statement on Tuesday, warning the public that a COVID-19 positive individual was at the Casey’s General Store located at 101 West Elnora Street in Odon, Indiana, on Friday, April 3, sometime between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Several hours after that first warning was made, the health department released another statement, citing that a coronavirus positive individual was present at Jay C Food, located at 309 West Main Street in Odon, Indiana, on Friday, April 3, sometime between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

These two businesses are less than half a mile apart, but it’s unclear at this time whether it was the same COVID-19 positive individual in both locations, or two separate individuals.

The Daviess County Health Department asks anyone who was present at either store during those hours to quarantine themselves for 14 days from that date and to contact their health provider should they have any illness within the 14-day quarantine.

For more information on COVID-19 in Daviess County, Indiana, you can follow this link.

Comments

comments