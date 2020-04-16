Daviess Co. Fiscal Court to Receive N95-Type Masks

Daviess County Fiscal Court said Thursday it will be receiving a limited quantity of N95-type filtered masks.

The masks will be distributed to businesses having 50 or fewer employees.

Qualifying businesses needing masks are advised to schedule a convenient pickup time by contacting Karla Riney at 270-685-8456. A copy of their Owensboro/ Daviess Co. Occupational Business License will be needed for verification.

The pickup location will be the Daviess Co. Operations Center in Owensboro. Due to the limited number of masks, the distribution arrangement will be scheduled on a first-come,first-serve basis.

Comments

comments