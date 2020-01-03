Daughter Honors Terminally Ill Father

One tri-state woman says she was planning a fall wedding, but it was her biggest wish for her dying father to attend. About a month ago, they found out his cancer came back and it started to spread to his lungs.

This devastating story turned into a moment of celebration. Their loved ones jumped into action to make sure the couple could say “I do” in the ICU while her dad was still responsive.

“It wasn’t anything I would ever plan or imagine but I’m glad we did it and wouldn’t change it,” says the bride, Shelby Schweikhart-Conville.

“Here Comes the Bride” echoed throughout the ICU at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville during a spontaneous wedding ceremony.

Shelby Schweikhart-Conville and her loved ones pulled it off with just thirty minutes of preperation. Since her father was still awake, they quickly brought the wedding to him, before he was taken off life support.

“I had my best friend’s dad, who I’ve been close to since I was five, walk me to his room. It was a surprise for my dad. He didn’t know we were going to do that,” says Shelby. Her father even got to hand the happy couple their wedding rings. “I’m just so happy he got to see it.”

The untraditional ceremony is now an unforgettable memory for their family, and her father to hold close in their hearts for eternity. This is something her father expressed without being able to talk through his ventilator.

“After we got married he said, ‘You guys made me so happy,’ on a dry erase board. So I think that’s what I’ll cherish the most about it,” says Shelby.

Even though Shelby, and her husband Jared, were supposed to get married in the fall, she says their vision meant nothing if it meant getting married without her best friend by her side.

“I just wanted him to be there,” says Shelby.

“Nothing is ever going to be the same once he’s not here anymore,” says Jared Conville, Shelby’s husband. “He’s that kind of guy. Nothing is going to be the same because he is the life of the party.”

Although, his memory will live on. The newlyweds say they are planning to tell their future children all about the memories they shared.

“He lights up the room. You hear that guy laugh one time and you want to go talk to him,” says Jared. “He’s really something.”

So far, he’s overcoming the odds. Shelby’s father is still responsive after being taken off life support and taken back home, spending the remainder of his life surrounded by loved ones.

