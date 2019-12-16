Daniel Cameron to Be Sworn in as Kentucky’s 51st Attorney General

Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron will take the oath of office to become Kentucky’s 51st Attorney General on Tuesday morning in a small ceremony in Frankfort.

Cameron commented on the historic Kentucky win saying, “It is an extreme honor to have been voted as the next Attorney General here in the commonwealth of Kentucky. We’ve obviously hit the ground running today, I was in meetings this morning with my team, working on our transition as we look forward to really, in this role, helping to improve the public safety outcomes of the men, women, and children of all 120 counties. So it’s a great honor. This was a historic race and a historic election.”

He is the first independently voted upon African American to serve in statewide elected office in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Cameron was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to fill the remainder of the term for which Andy Beshear was previously elected.

He will begin his term as Attorney General on Jan. 6, 2020.

