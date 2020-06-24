Dancers Take Off at Local Airport

COVID-19 might have grounded most of our plans for 2020, but the new circumstances also allowing for some new and unique moments.

“I just think that dancing makes me happy,” says Addelyn Whlhite, dancer.

It’s a step in the right direction.

“I’m so happy because we’ve all been together dancing since we were three or four,” says Whlhite.

COVID-19 impacting their passion with a hard landing.

“I was sad about it because I really like doing recitals every year, but I was really bummed that we didn’t get to do it,” says Lily Bowlds, dancer.

“I asked my mom, “hey is it going to be rescheduled after COVID passes,” says Whlhite.

Through Shannon School of Dance, the girls practicing via ZOOM.

“We weren’t sure when, if we were going to do the dances somewhere or if it was going to be canceled,” says Alyssa Myers, dancer. “Then we found out we would be doing it at an airport.”

The Evansville Regional Airport offering their runway as a fun alternative to their theme song “Fly Me To The Moon.”

“I just like to hang out with my friends and move around to music,” says Bowlds.

So instead of allowing this pandemic to delay their hard work, these dancers are taking off, allowing their rhythm to take flight.

“It makes me happy,” says Myers.

