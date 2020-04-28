Damaging Winds & Large Hail Possible Tonight

The threat of severe weather is still maintained for most of the Tri-State as we head into the overnight hours. Throughout the afternoon and evening temperatures will continue to surge into the mid-to-upper 70s. Not only the mercury but wind speeds out of the south could rise as high as 35 MPH. Most of the afternoon and evening should remain dry maybe a stray shower or two.

For tonight, an inbound cold front will slide closer to the area. Showers and possible stronger thunderstorms will develop out in front of the cold front and impact our western Illinois communities first. Latest model data is suggesting 11 PM – 1 AM for areas west of the Wabash River. By 1 AM the storms will cross state lines and impact the metro area. As the line continues to push eastward storms will exhaust a lot of their steam and weaken throughout the night. The primary threats we will monitor is the possibility of seeing large hail and damaging winds (>60 MPH). Make sure you keep yourself weather aware throughout the overnight hours.

