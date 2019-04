A Dalton man that plead guilty to charges after robbing a bank in 2017 is sentenced. James Gilbert Crick was sentenced to 63 years for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Whitfield County, Georgia.

According to authorities, Crick entered the Wells Fargo with a pistol, pointed it at two employees and demanded money. Crick stole about $13,000 and fled but was arrested minutes later by deputies.

He was still under lifetime parole from a 1974 murder conviction in Christian County, Kentucky.

