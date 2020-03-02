Dale, Indiana Dollar General Relocates, Holds Grand Opening Event

The Dollar General store in Dale, Indiana, is celebrating the opening of its newly-relocated store by offering special deals, free prizes and more at the store’s grand opening event.

The grand opening of the newly-relocated store will take place at the store’s new location, 323 S. Washington St. in Dale, Indiana, on Saturday, March 7 beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 gift card to Dollar General, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

A Dollar General spokesperson says that the new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on – just in a different location.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our Dale customers will continue to enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General’s new location features a fresh layout, designed to help make shopping easier and simpler for customers.

The new store offers customers stylish, on-trend home décor and an updated party preparation selection, in addition to the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry. Some of the store’s new features include seasonal products featured in the center of the store, easily recognizable departments with visible signage and coolers that are more conveniently located at the front of the store.

