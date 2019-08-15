Kentucky

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Plane Crashes in Tennessee

Tyrone Morris 10 mins ago
A plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee.

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, released a statement on Twitter confirming Dale, his wife, and daughter, as well as two pilots, were involved in the crash.

She tweeted “Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

