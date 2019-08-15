Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Plane Crashes in Tennessee

A plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee.

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, released a statement on Twitter confirming Dale, his wife, and daughter, as well as two pilots, were involved in the crash.

She tweeted “Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

