D-Patrick Ford will present a check to the Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association on Wednesday, November 6th at 10:00 am.

The presentation will take place at D-Patrick Ford’s location at 1100 E Walnut St, Evansville, IN.

During the month of May, D-Patrick Ford donated $10 to the Tri-State MS Association each time a new vehicle was test driven through their “Donate and Drive” campaign.

