D-Patrick to Present $4K Check to Tecumseh High School

Thursday, D-Patrick Boonville Ford will present a check for $4,080 to Tecumseh High School officials

D-Patrick will present the check at 9 a.m. at the D-Patrick Boonville Ford dealership located on Highway 62 entering Boonville, IN.

Recently, as part of the Ford Motor Company’s “Drive 4 UR School” program, D-Patrick Boonville Ford supplied Ford vehicles to Tecumseh High School supporters for test drives. Each test drive was valued at $20. School supporters totaled 204 test-drives; earning an endowment of $4,080.

“D-Patrick Boonville Ford is proud to support our local community with great programs like Ford’s “Drive 4 UR School”. We’re glad all the Tecumseh High School supporters showed up to test drive some really great new Ford vehicles,” said Tony Toomey, General Manager of D-Patrick Boonville Ford.

Drive 4 UR School began in 2007 as a way for Ford to give back to communities across the country. The idea was simple: Test-drive a Ford vehicle from a local dealership; get money for your school. The success of the school program inspired the launch of Drive 4 UR Community, allowing Ford Dealers to partner with nonprofit organizations as well.

Thousands of events and $35 million in donations later, participants are still test-driving for a cause that they – and Ford – are equally passionate about.

