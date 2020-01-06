D-Patrick Honda Donates to Vanderburgh Co. CASA to Help Kids

A local organization is being rewarded for their efforts. D-Patrick will donate $1,500 to Vanderburgh County CASA as part of their recently launched campaign entitled Honda Helping Kids.

An award ceremony will be held at D-Patrick Honda on Division Street on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The dealership will give Vanderburgh County CASA the check to show their appreciation for their support to local children.

The organization works to establish a safe living environment for abused and neglected children in the community, by providing them with the tools and opportunities to thrive.

For more information, please contact Aaron Coulter 812-477-6201

Comments

comments