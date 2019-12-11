CYO Brewing Goes Out of Business

CYO Brewing in downtown Owensboro has announced the business is closed.

The company says the closure is due to issues with their state business license and funding.

CYO Brewing was well known for its variety of craft beer styles with their own unique twists.

Anyone who recently signed up for on their membership plans (Founders Club, Crowler Club or Mug Club) will receive a full refund by the end of the year.

Comments

comments