CYO Brewing Goes Out of Business

CYO Brewing in downtown Owensboro has announced the business is closed.
The company says the closure is due to issues with their state business license and funding.
CYO Brewing was well known for its variety of craft beer styles with their own unique twists.
Anyone who recently signed up for on their membership plans (Founders Club, Crowler Club or Mug Club) will receive a full refund by the end of the year.
View this post on Instagram
Unfortunately CYO Brewing will be going out of business and is closed effective immediately due to issues with our state brewing license & business funding. We were hoping to be able to stay open on a limited basis for the remainder of the year but unfortunately that will not be possible. We appreciate all of the efforts of our staff over the years and apologize to our customers for not being able to complete our vision for CYO Brewing. If you recently signed up for one of our membership plans (Founders Club, Crowler Club or Mug Club) you will receive a full refund by the end of the year. If anyone would be interested in continuing operations in our facility please feel free to reach out to us at info@cyobrewing.com. Again, we are sorry that this day has come and we would like to say thank you to all of our customers, staff & supporters. – CYO Brewing