“Cyberpatriots” Practice Computer Protection

Digital literacy is second nature for many growing up now, but equally important is keeping those connections secure.

Many middle schools have computers of all sizes in their hands. But one group is learning how to lock them down from outsiders.

Studying stem is a summer trend, but while technology can lead to advancements it can also attract bad actors.

“Cyber bullying is a big problem–especially for middle and high school students. Stealing personal information, abuse of data, catfishing, ransomware,” listed Ivy Tech Cybersecurity Instructor Jiri Jirik.

Where warfare was once fought on the field, it could be a battle of bits and bytes in the next few years, and Americans have already seen a preview.

“While other nations possessed the capability, Russia meddled in our 2016 election,” Vice President Mike Pence iterated.

But this EVSC middle school group of new “cyberpatriots” will be ready.

“The Air Force Association cyber game for high school, middle school, and kindergarten students prepares them for the jobs in cybersecurity, explains stem fields and drums up interest in the fields,” explained Jirik

Whether a rogue state is trying to hack the Pentagon, corporate spies are trying to get a leg up, or the students just need to keep their computer personal.

“Its not very hard to crack these,” admitted web expert Craig Agranoff

The 21st century may be the information age–but where knowledge is power, keeping computers safe not only protects your files, but the homeland.

“We’ve had many many threats against our nation. Cyber is going to be the newest form. And the threats have taken place and we’ve been doing a pretty good in knocking-knocking them out,” conceded President Donald Trump.

But you don’t have to become a certified cyberpatriot to learn good practices—on and offline.

“Change the passwords often–maybe once a year. For your online banking–maybe even more often than that,” Jirik suggested.

“Here’s a shocker. None of us has done this before. Your dog’s name? I’m sure no one’s done that before,” Agranoff added.

If you’re interested in learning more about cybersecurity and the patriot program–click here.

