CVS Seeks to Hire 50,000 Workers During Coronavirus Outbreak

People across the Tri-State are being laid off as part of quarantine measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, some business such as CVS are looking to fill hundreds of positions during these dire times.

The company announced Thursday plans to hire 50,000 full-time, part-time, and temporary employees. Available positions include Retail Store Associates, Warehouse Distribution Workers, Customer Service Representatives, Pharmacy Technicians, Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Licensed Vocational Nurses, Licensed Professional Nurses, Customer Service Representatives, Pharmacists, and corporate professionals.

