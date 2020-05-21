CoronavirusIndiana
CVS Coronavirus Testing Site Opening in Evansville
As part of an ongoing effort to increase testing throughout Indiana, CVS Health is opening nearly two dozen COVID-19 testing sites in select cities.
The 21 sites will open Friday at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. The CVS Pharmacy on North St. Joseph Ave. in Evansville will serve as a testing site.
Officials say these sites will utilize self-swab tests. CVS is expected to establish up to 1,000 testing locations across the nation by the end of the month.
- CVS Pharmacy, 14835 Sunny Dell Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060
- CVS Pharmacy, 13090 Pettigru Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
- CVS Pharmacy, 130 East Cleveland Road, Granger, IN 46530
- CVS Pharmacy, 1299 West Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217
- CVS Pharmacy, 3280 East State Road 32, Westfield, IN 46074
- CVS Pharmacy, 6279 East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46815
- CVS Pharmacy, 10170 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
- CVS Pharmacy, 609 North St Joseph Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710
- CVS Pharmacy, 2320 Cunningham Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
- CVS Pharmacy, 1466 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077
- CVS Pharmacy, 9550 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- CVS Pharmacy, 5925 East 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- CVS Pharmacy, 4444 West State Road 46, Bloomington, IN 47404
- CVS Pharmacy, 13085 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
- CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Geist Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46256
- CVS Pharmacy, 8330 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234
- CVS Pharmacy, 670 Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47802
- CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- CVS Pharmacy, 7240 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46256
- CVS Pharmacy, 770 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
- CVS Pharmacy, 336 South Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204