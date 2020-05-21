CVS Coronavirus Testing Site Opening in Evansville

As part of an ongoing effort to increase testing throughout Indiana, CVS Health is opening nearly two dozen COVID-19 testing sites in select cities.

The 21 sites will open Friday at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. The CVS Pharmacy on North St. Joseph Ave. in Evansville will serve as a testing site.

Officials say these sites will utilize self-swab tests. CVS is expected to establish up to 1,000 testing locations across the nation by the end of the month.

CVS Pharmacy, 14835 Sunny Dell Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060

CVS Pharmacy, 13090 Pettigru Drive, Carmel, IN 46032

CVS Pharmacy, 130 East Cleveland Road, Granger, IN 46530

CVS Pharmacy, 1299 West Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217

CVS Pharmacy, 3280 East State Road 32, Westfield, IN 46074

CVS Pharmacy, 6279 East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46815

CVS Pharmacy, 10170 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

CVS Pharmacy, 609 North St Joseph Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710

CVS Pharmacy, 2320 Cunningham Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224

CVS Pharmacy, 1466 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

CVS Pharmacy, 9550 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250

CVS Pharmacy, 5925 East 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

CVS Pharmacy, 4444 West State Road 46, Bloomington, IN 47404

CVS Pharmacy, 13085 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Geist Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46256

CVS Pharmacy, 8330 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234

CVS Pharmacy, 670 Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47802

CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219

CVS Pharmacy, 7240 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46256

CVS Pharmacy, 770 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

CVS Pharmacy, 336 South Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

