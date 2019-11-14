Curtis Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign for Indiana Attorney General

Indiana’s Attorney General is seeking re-election.

Curtis Hill announced Thursday that he will run to remain in office in 2020. Hill was elected as Indiana Attorney General in 2016.

In a statement from his campaign:

“Over the last three years, I have worked to fulfill my pledge to Hoosiers: from cracking down on violent criminals to protecting the most vulnerable in our society. Standing for what’s right is harder than ever, but I do it every day with courage and conviction as Attorney General, and I’m just getting started. That’s why, today, I am announcing my re-election campaign for Attorney General. Indiana needs strength, courage, and bold conservative leadership.”

While serving as Attorney General, Hill has come under fire in the past. Last month, Hill testified in front of the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission over allegations of battery and sexual battery at an Indianapolis bar on March 15, 2018. Hill was never charged criminally, but was accused of violating the rules that govern the conduct of lawyers in the state of Indiana.

Comments

comments