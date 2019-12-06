CSX Transportation Announces Henderson Select Site

CSX has announced that the Henderson bypass rail site is now a select site. The railroad company says select sites are development-ready properties that are designed to bring products to the market quicker.

Select Site certification criteria include size, access to rail services, proximity to highways, workforce availability, natural gas, electricity, water, and wastewater, environmental and geotechnical standards. CSX started its select site program in 2012 to improve service for new and existing customers.

Since Henderson is near Interstate 69, the group says the Henderson bypass was an easy pick for their newest site.

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin Says, “Henderson has been known for the last several years for its partnership and groups of all kinds working together on projects and we have been very successful at that. And this is another example of how working together throughout the whole community there are eight to ten entities in this room that all contributed to this process.”

The nearly 400-acre site is located about four miles from Interstate 69.

This project has been in the works for more than two years.

