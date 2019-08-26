CSX to Close Section of KY 283 for Railroad Crossing Work

CSX Railroad plans to close a section of KY 283 in the Robards area of Henderson County starting Tuesday, August 27th.

KY 283 will be closed to allow rail crossing work at mile point 3.345. This is along KY 283 between KY 416 and Dick Smith Road, immediately at the Robards-Busby Station Road intersection.

The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 6 a.m., CDT, on Tuesday. KY 283 is expected to reopen to traffic at this site sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.

