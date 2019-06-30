Cruizin’ for a Cause

Car enthusiast of all ages came out to Lafayette Park in Princeton to appreciate both vintage and more modern rides.

“I like the older ones too like the 30’s and 40’s,” says Jerry Main, Mustang Mafia Club President.

“Lamaze Grand Sport, not a GTO, so it’s kind of unusual,” says John Weiss, contestant.

But this event is about more than just appreciating all the hard work put into these vehicles. It’s about saving animals.

The Gibson County Animal Shelter has been hosting Cruizin’ For Critters for the last decade.

“It generates funds for additional things that we wouldn’t normally have funding for,” says Sharon Werne, Gibson County Animal Shelter President. “We have low cost vaccination clinics for people on fixed incomes.”

The animal shelter is also a no-kill shelter and all the proceeds go towards keeping it that way.

“The biggest thing that this does is provide is some additional funding for medical needs,” says Werne. “Say an animal comes in and it might be injured or sick, and instead of immediately putting it down because it’s going to cost money to get it back to where it goes, events like this give us the money to afford to do those services for that animal.”

The Gibson County Animal Shelter also provides a pet food bank to help feed animals when families are going through financial struggles.

