Crude Oil Prices Could Increase as Tensions Flare Between U.S. and Iran

While gasoline prices held steady nationwide and in Indiana over the past week, events in the Middle East could cause a spike due to threats of retribution from Iran.

Indiana saw its average cost per gallon drop to $2.47, Illinois gas prices are averaging $2.70 a gallon while Kentucky is the lowest at $2.46 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Oil markets and the risk of retaliation have risen due to threats from Iran. Gas prices typically decline slightly in January and February after a spike in holiday travel.

AAA forecasts prices will edge lower with the national average falling.

In addition to tensions in Iran, AAA cites the U.S. trade war with China planned cutbacks in crude oil production as factors in price fluctuations this winter before the conflict with Iran. Crude oil prices increased after the airstrikes causing market speculation about what could happen to gas prices locally.

Right now, industry experts say they have not yet seen an increase at the pump.

However, all that could change throughout the day as President Donald Trump is set to address the nation regarding the Iran airstrike on a U.S. base in Iraq Tuesday night.

