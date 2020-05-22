Crowds Gather Amid Memorial Day Weekend

Health officials are sounding the alarm about a potential rise in COVID-19 cases as Memorial Day weekend brings people together.

This is the second weekend in Indiana people can have a night on the town, and those along Franklin Street are taking advantage of it.

“Oh, yeah, I’m here with a lot of friends. All these hooligans and what not,” Dimitri Nichols pointed out. “Just comin’ out to check out all the bars and everything.”

Though tables are spaced out and staff members are masked–

“Luckily all the bars and everything around here are taking precautions, steps and things like that. I’ve noticed a lot of cleaning,” Nichols said.

–many of those in the city who are out for the start of the Memorial Day weekend are not.

With COVID-19 still an active threat in Evansville and across the Tri-State, few–if any–of those going out even in the early evening hours can be seen abiding by social distancing guidelines.

People not abiding by the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control is a fear that doctors have outlined as we head into a holiday weekend.

“I want to remind everyone that this is not a normal year. We have to remain vigilant about where to go and what to do. That is the best way to ensure that these numbers continue to trend downward and protect our most vulnerable Hoosiers,” said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner

Top medical leaders and county health officials from across the country have warned about another increase in the spread of the virus if the guidelines are not followed.

“One of the biggest risk factors that we’re seeing in these cases, is individuals having a lot of contact with people outside of their household,” explained Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Health Department.

“And when you go out for this weekend, Memorial Day, and you want to do some kind of social gathering, it’s very important to maintain that six feet distance, and very important to have your mask with you in case that six feet distance cannot be maintained,” said Dr. Deborah Birx the White House coronavirus coordinator.

“It’s our behaviors and what we’re choosing to do. Not wearing those cloth face coverings and taking these measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19,” added Emerson.

