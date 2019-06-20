Crowdfunding Campaign to Build Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi, IN

A crowdfunding campaign is underway to help build the Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi, Indiana.

The park is being built in honor of teenagers Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German who was murdered in February 2017.

The park will include a new amphitheater, three picnic shelters, and a walking path.

The group hopes to raise $50,000 by August 14th.

If they reach their goal the state has agreed to give them a matching grant for the project.

Click here for project information and to donate.

———————————-

Related stories:

Police Receive Over 42,000 Tips in Delphi Homicide Investigation

ISP Release Video, Audio and New Sketch of Suspect in Delphi Murder

Comments

comments