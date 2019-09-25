Cross-County Fairness Ordinance Proposed

Another Kentucky community could follow in Henderson’s footsteps, as discussions on a Fairness Ordinance get underway in and around Owensboro.

But the controversial proposal is not without its fair share of debate.

If passed by the city and county, Daviess County could be the first in the state to have a Fairness Ordinance extend past city borders.

But even those who would be covered under the proposal are worried about its effectiveness.

James Whitehouse and his partner have owned engraving shop In the Groove for five years.

But they say, when they recently became more open about their personal relationship with their clients, their business started to decline. They even lost an account.

“The business was switching owners, and I was becoming on-board, and that’s when decisions got changed, of ‘we’re not going to use your business anymore,'” explained Whitehouse.

Owensboro’s Human Relations Commission says that preventing discrimination on the basis of identity is the aim of the Fairness Ordinance, and they’re circulating to gather support for a legislative cause across Daviess County.

“We have a petition of over 1,700 online, but there are probably 40 people throughout the community collecting physical signatures as well,” counted Glenn Ashby, who serves on the board of the commission.

Although they say momentum is growing, some local leaders still have some reservations.

“You can’t legislate fairness,” said Daviess County Commissioner George Wathen. “We’re known for a good community, where our people are known to be friendly and accepting of others. You have to be careful when you pass any law because often times there can be unintended consequences.”

And while James Whitehouse personally supports the measure in principle, he still worried about the effectiveness in practice.

“As other business owners, you can decide to use me or not, but I think in a lot of other aspects it will help with a lot of other things.”

The Human Relations Commission will continue to gather signatures until they feel they have enough to make the proposal to the city and county.

