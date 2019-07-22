Cronin Living the Dream With the Otters

With five wins in their last six contests, the Evansville Otters are making a big second half push, and second baseman David Cronin is a big reason why. Joe Downs takes a look at the gritty, middle infielder.

“Crony, he’s a piece of work,” said Otters Manager Andy McCauley. “He keeps us loose both on and off the field. He’s kind of a character.”

With his easy smile and quiet demeanor, David Cronin doesn’t come across as the Otters’ gritty starting second baseman. However, the Orland Park, Illinois native drew the attention of Major League scouts while playing at the University of Illinois-Chicago, earning him a 20th round selection by the White Sox. But after a strong start in rookie ball, David was given a quick hook by the organization.

“It definitely hurt,” said Otters second basemen David Cronin. “Honestly, I thought my career was over after it happened, but luckily, Andy was the first manager to call me and he gave me an opportunity to continue my baseball career and I can’t thank him enough for it.

“Super defender, great lead-off guy, a career .400 on-base percentage with the White Sox and with us. And working hard to get back to that level here, certainly, a guy who loves playing the game and very competitive, wants to win every night. And those are the guys you like going to battle with.”

An impressive first season in Evansville, in which David batted just shy of .300 with 37 runs batted in, earned Cronin an opportunity to return to the team, an invitation he eagerly accepted.

“The reason I came back to Evansville was the relationships I’ve formed with the coaching staff and the players that I knew were returning. For the most part, it was having friends to play with this year and a great coaching staff, as well as I had a great host family that I’m living with still today so I couldn’t really pass it up.”

And after a slow start, David’s second season in Evansville is beginning to mirror his first, highlighted by this two-run home run that came last week during the otters 3-game sweep of Joliet.

“It’s going good so far. It’s crazy to think that it’s already the middle of July though, the season’s flying by. But my main goal is just to have fun and try to win a championship with the team and the coaching staff.”

Now the hope is that his time in Evansville is merely a detour on his road back to organized baseball. However, even if he never realizes his big league dream, David is still living his dream every day with the otters.

“Just being able to play baseball every day. This is the only thing I ever wanted to do when I was growing up. In college my mindset was playing professional baseball. I know I’ve got some buddies back home that work 9-to-5 jobs in the city, and would do anything to still be playing baseball, whether professionally or back in college. Just being able to come out here and play baseball. Wake up, play baseball. Go to bed, then wake up the next day and play baseball again. It’s awesome.”

Comments

comments