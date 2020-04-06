Crittenden County Reports Third Case of COVID-19

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday the county has three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The patient is the 65-year-old husband of a 59-year-old woman tested positive for the virus last week.

The husband has been hospitalized, according to Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.

A third person who had been in close contact with the couple remains quarantined at home and shall remain there for another 14 days. That individual has shown no symptoms.

The other active case, which was confirmed over the weekend, is a 56-year-old woman, who is quarantined at home.

