Crittenden County Man Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Distribution

A Crittenden County man has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

According to the plea agreement, on September 25th, 2017, 31-year-old Edward Walton in Webster County and elsewhere, knowingly distributed and received child pornography. A federal Grand Jury sitting in Owensboro indicted Walton on the two charges on June 13th, 2018.

Walton faces a statutory mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and the supervised release of at least five years and up to any number of years, including life.

