Cristobal, Our Severe Weather Threat and a Quieter Forecast

Tropical Depression Cristobal continues on it northward trek and is likely headed for uncharted “waters.” If the tropical system continues on its current track and remains organized, it could end up being the first post tropical depression to reach Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region in nearly 200 years! In fact, it’s possible that Cristobal could strengthen back into a Post Tropical Storm over Ontario, Canada by Wednesday night!

But how will Cristobal affect the Tri-State? It’s possible that the tropical system could produce, in addition to heavy rainfall and wind gusts nearing 35 mph, the threat of Severe Weather. Current model data suggests that a cluster of showers and storms will pass across the Tri-State between the hours of 9AM and 3PM. Some of the storms embedded within this cluster may generate damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and even isolated tornadic rotation. It’s important to remain weather aware during that 6 hour period Tuesday.

Aside from a few isolated showers, it looks as though the remainder of our Tuesday should be primarily dry. Winds however, will remain quite blustery through our Wednesday afternoon (gusting near 30 mph) before finally subsiding that evening. One can expect a drier, more tranquil forecast through the rest of the week – the weekend ahead looks absolutely beautiful; highs are only projected to reach the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine!

