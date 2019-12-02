Criss Angel to Perform at Victory Theatre

Criss Angel, the “Mindfreak”, will be coming to Evansville at the Victory Theatre to perform his newest production “Criss Angel RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged”.

The show will be held on Sunday, January 19th with ticket prices ranging from $92 to $44. They will be available for purchase in person at the Ford Center Ticket Office or online at the Victory Theatre website.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. (local time).

Criss Angel performed as a well-known magician for over a decade, but even with his massive success in the industry, his passion to create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere remains strong.

Comments

comments