Crisis Counseling Available for Students Affected in Whitesville Shooting

Both Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools are providing crisis counseling to students affected by the shooting in Whitesville that occurred over the weekend.

44News is told crisis counselors will be available Tuesday at Owensboro High School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bus passes are available for those who need assistance with transportation.

The DCPS Crisis Team will be available at Apollo High School to speak with any AHS, DCHS, HPHS student who needs support and assistance. Students may enter through the front door at AHS anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday to speak with counselors.

Those who cannot attend can speak to a counselor at 270-686-1000.

Davies County Sheriff’s Office has yet to make an arrest in this case.

