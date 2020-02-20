Criminal Charges Filed Against Indiana Nurse Who Forged Prescriptions for Herself

Criminal charges have been filed by the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) in two counties following its investigation of a nurse who admitted diverting pain medications intended for hospice patients for her own personal use.

The nurse in question is 40-year-old Jennifer L. Daniel of New Albany, Indiana, who also admitted to forging prescriptions for hydrocodone for herself, which she subsequently filled in Clark County.

In Clark County, Daniel faces felony charges of interference with medical services, forgery, and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, deceit, or subterfuge.

Daniel also faces a felony charge in Scott County of interference with medical services.

Prosecutors in those counties gave the MFCU permission to proceed with the prosecution pursuant to a provision of Indiana law designed for that purpose.

The same investigation also led to felony charges being filed by the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill commented, saying “Health care professionals are trusted to deliver the medication that patients need to treat their conditions. When that trust is violated, there must be consequences.”

Daniel was licensed as a registered nurse in Indiana on March 13, 2015.

She was terminated from Southerncare Hospice in New Albany for failing to follow procedure, but her license currently remains active.

