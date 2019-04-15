Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break in Henderson

A boil advisory has been issued for some parts of Henderson. Monday, Henderson Water Utility crews are on scene at the intersection of S. Green and Vine Street for a major water main break. The 20″ water main serves large areas of Henderson, including East End, Corporate Park, Sand Lane and areas to the south and east of Downtown.

44News is told the section of the leaking water main was completely isolated, and pressure was quickly restored in the water system. However, due to a pressure drop in some areas, a boil advisory was issued for the affected areas.

Residents are advised to boil their water for human consumption or cooking for at least 5 minutes. Unboiled water can be safely used for bathing.

Affected areas include:

Henderson Corporate Park – Commonwealth Drive

S. Main Street – Drury Lane to Clay St.

East End – Clay Street to Atkinson Street to Sand Lane to Green Street

Canoe Creek Subdivision

Lakeland Subdivision

Fair Acres Apartments

Chapelwood Apartments

Burchwood Subdivision

Woodland Apartments

Cottages of Henderson

Local schools impacted are Jefferson Elementary, South Middle School and South Heights Elementary.

